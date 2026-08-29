McClanahan (10-6) earned the win against the Padres on Friday, allowing four runs (three earned) on three hits and two walks with four strikeouts over 5.2 innings.

McClanahan opened with four scoreless frames before losing steam, departing an out shy of a quality start after allowing a homer in the sixth. It was the first time the 29-year-old reached 80 pitches in three outings since returning from the injured list Aug. 17, a stretch in which he's yielded six earned runs with a 12:3 K:BB. He'll take a 3.19 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 103:38 K:BB across 113 innings into a home matchup with the Mets next week.