McClanahan (10-7) took the loss against Texas on Thursday, allowing four runs on six hits and one walk while striking out three batters over five innings.

McClanahan was strong to begin the game, starting with three scoreless frames. However, the southpaw gave up four runs across his final two innings, with the big blow being a Corey Seager two-run homer. McClanahan continued to fall short of six frames -- he's yet to reach that mark over seven starts since the All-Star break. He's fallen off a bit in the second half with a 4.78 ERA across 32 innings, though he's posted a fine 24:11 K:BB and 1.09 WHIP during that span.