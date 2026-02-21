McClanahan (triceps) threw live batting practice Saturday, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.

Saturday marked McClanahan's first time facing live hitters since July, when he made two rehab starts at Triple-A Durham before undergoing season-ending surgery. His session lasted just 16 pitches at roughly 80 percent intensity, but it's still a step in the right direction for the 28-year-old southpaw. He'll look to build his workload during spring training and aim to be part of the Rays' rotation when the regular season begins.