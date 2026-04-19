Pirates' Ryan O'Hearn: Resting for series finale
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
O'Hearn is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays.
The left-handed-hitting O'Hearn hasn't been a strict platoon player for the Pirates this season, but after he played eight of 13 innings in Saturday's 8-7 loss, he'll get a breather for Sunday's matinee game while southpaw Shane McClanahan toes the rubber for the Rays. Jake Mangum will pick up a start in the outfield in O'Hearn's stead.
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