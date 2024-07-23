Armstrong will serve as the Rays' opening pitcher for Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Armstrong will draw his sixth opener assignment of the season and is unlikely to work more than an inning or two Tuesday before exiting the game. The Rays plan to call up lefty Tyler Alexander from Triple-A Durham ahead of Tuesday's contest, and he'll be in line to work in bulk relief behind Armstrong.
