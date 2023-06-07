Armstrong will serve as the Rays' opening pitcher for Wednesday's game against the Twins, Kristie Ackert of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

After being on the shelf all season with a neck issue, Armstrong was activated from the 60-day injured list last weekend and tossed two scoreless frames out of the bullpen in his 2023 MLB debut Sunday in Boston. The Rays may allow Armstrong to work into the third inning while he serves as an opener Wednesday, but right-hander Cooper Criswell is the top candidate to operate as a bulk reliever behind Armstrong and is thus the likelier of the two pitchers to qualify for a win.