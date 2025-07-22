Rays' Stuart Fairchild: Traded to Rays
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Rays acquired Fairchild from Atlanta on Tuesday in exchange for cash considerations.
Fairchild had been designated for assignment Monday and will now head to a new club. The right-handed-hitting outfielder has a career .746 OPS against left-handed pitching and could see some starts versus southpaws.
