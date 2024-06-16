Walls isn't available for Sunday's game against Atlanta due to an illness, Ryan Bass of Bally Sports Sun reports.

The switch-hitting Walls' bout with the illness might help explain why he's out of the lineup Sunday against a right-hander (Hurston Waldrep) for the second day in a row. Jose Caballero -- who had been battling an illness of his own lately -- was scheduled to start at shortstop Sunday in Walls' place, but he was scratched after experiencing left calf tightness leading up to opening pitch. Amed Rosario is now set to operate as the Rays' shortstop in the series finale in Atlanta.