Walls will start at shortstop and bat eighth in Wednesday's game against the Phillies, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.

Walls will make his fourth straight start, with the Rays going up against two lefties and two righties during that span. The defensive-minded Walls owns a measly .504 OPS on the season and appeared to have fallen behind Jose Caballero on the depth chart at shortstop, but a surprise 4-for-5 performance in Sunday's 7-5 win over the Yankees might have enabled Walls to regain some job security.