Walls went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 8-2 victory over Baltimore.
Walls launched a two-run shot in the eighth inning that sent Jose Siri home and gave the Rays an 8-2 lead which they would hold for the win. The homer was his sixth of the year and his second this month. While he only picked up one hit, the shortstop reached via walk twice. Walls also avoided a strikeout in the outing, his second such game out of nine this month. He is now batting .185 in August and .172 for the year.