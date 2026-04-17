Walls is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Pirates.

Walls had started all nine games since returning from the injured list April 6, so this will be his first day off. Ben Williamson is starting at shortstop, with Richie Palacios handling second base for Tampa Bay. Walls is slashing .310/.375/.345 with a double, four RBI, six runs scored, two stolen bases and a 2:6 BB:K across 35 trips to the plate since making his season debut.