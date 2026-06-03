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Rays' Taylor Walls: Not starting Wednesday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Walls (hamstring) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tigers, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Walls exited Monday's 10-9 loss due to left hamstring tightness, though he described his removal from the contest as precautionary and said he felt "100 percent" ready to play if needed, per MLB.com. The Rays have nonetheless opted to hold Walls out of the lineup for the final two games of the series, though he may be available off the bench Wednesday. Ben Williamson will receive another start at shortstop in place of Walls.

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