Walls went 1-for-5 with a run and two stolen bases Wednesday in an extra-inning loss to the Mets.

Walls was punched out four times in the contest, but he still helped his fantasy managers with a pair of thefts. One of those came after he began the 10th inning as the automatic runner, leading to a run that temporarily game Tampa Bay the lead. Walls has nine steals through 33 games this season, which already puts him one short of his total over 142 contests last year.