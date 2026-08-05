Rays' Taylor Walls: Posts steal Tuesday

Walls went 1-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and two runs scored in Tuesday's 9-7 extra-innings win over the Rockies.

Walls has swiped a bag in each of his last two games, going 3-for-8 in that span. Prior to that, he had endured an 0-for-14 skid over a seven-game stretch, which led to a day off Sunday to help him reset. The shortstop is now batting .216 with a .590 OPS, no home runs, 23 RBI, 42 runs scored, 14 doubles, two triples and 17 stolen bases over 91 contests this season. Walls remains a regular part of the Rays' lineup but hasn't produced at a fantasy-friendly level this year.