Walls is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against Atlanta.

The switch-hitting Walls is sitting against a right-handed starting pitcher (Hurston Waldrep) for the second day in a row, perhaps hinting that he hasn't quite locked down an everyday role at shortstop since his return from the injured list June 7. Walls had started in six of the Rays' ensuing eight games following his reinstatement, but he went just 2-for-18 with three walks against 10 strikeouts during that stretch. Jose Caballero (calf) and Amed Rosario look to be Walls' main threats for playing time at shortstop.