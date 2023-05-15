Walls went 3-for-4 with a triple, a homer, four RBI, a run scored and a steal in Sunday's victory over the Yankees.

Walls filled up the stat sheet Sunday, logging three hits, including a triple and a grand slam, powering the Rays to an 8-7 victory. Walls now has seven homers in 92 at-bats this season, one shy of his career high set in 407 at-bats last year. The 26-year-old infielder is slashing .281/.373/.583 with 22 runs scored, 18 RBI and seven stolen bases through 110 plate appearances while carving out a regular role in Tampa Bay's lineup.