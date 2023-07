Walls went 0-for-3 with a walk and two steals in Thursday's 3-1 loss against the Phillies.

Walls continued to run all over the Phillies, racking up his second and third stolen bases of the series Thursday. The pair of swipes pushed him to 20 on the season, the ninth most in baseball. Though he's managed to produce in the steal column lately, Walls is going through a mini-slump, having gone hitless in each of his last four games (10 at-bats).