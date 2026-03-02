Gillen (undisclosed) played three innings in center field and drew an eight-pitch walk in his lone plate appearance in Sunday's 5-3 loss to Atlanta in Grapefruit League play.

Gillen closed the 2025 campaign on Single-A Charleston's injured list due to an unspecified issue and has been limited to just 81 total games since being selected in the first round of the 2024 First-Year Player Draft, but the athletic outfielder reported to camp healthy and has drawn raves from the Rays' coaching staff. After Gillen impressed Sunday in his limited action in his spring debut, manager Kevin Cash told Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times that he plans to have the 20-year-old play in a few more exhibitions prior to the end of camp. Gillen will likely head to Charleston or High-A Bowling Green for the start of the 2026 campaign.