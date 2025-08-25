Single-A Charleston placed Gillen on the 7-day injured list Aug. 16 due to an unspecified injury.

A 19-year-old outfielder, Gillen has submitted an impressive debut campaign in full-season ball, slashing .267/.433/.387 with 36 stolen bases in 39 attempts and a 20.8 percent walk rate. The Rays haven't indicated whether or not Gillen has any chance at playing again in 2025, but he's likely done enough during his time at Charleston to earn a bump up to High-A Bowling Green next season.