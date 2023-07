The Rays have selected Morgan with the 88th overall pick in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft.

A 6-foot-1, 215-pound junior out of Louisiana State University, Morgan offers elite defense and athleticism at first base and has a strong contact tool, though his power leaves a bit to be desired given his position. He'll turn 20 years old July 16, and the Rays will likely attempt to unlock more power given his otherwise balanced swing.