Gray went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk Friday against the Cardinals.

Gray has spent the majority of the past month in the majors but has primarily been a bench bat. However, with a significant number of injuries across the Rays' depth chart, he's been able to use his defensive versatility to start three consecutive games at a combination of shortstop and second base. Gray popped his first home run of the season and second of his career in the second inning.