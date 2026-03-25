Gray will make the Opening Day roster barring any last-second trades, the Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

Gray will be a utility infielder and primary backup at shortstop to Brooks Lee. He's hit just .207/.264/.369 over parts of three big-league seasons, so he's on the roster for his glove and not his bat. It's also possible the Twins may shuffle their bench early in the season or make a last-second waiver claim since they lack a true backup shortstop.