Gray is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

Gray started in each of the last three games and went 4-for-11 with a home run, a double, one walk and two RBI during that stretch, but the left-handed-hitting may have to settle for more of a part-time role against right-handed pitching in the Tampa Bay infield moving forward. The Rays will get Yandy Diaz (hamstring) back in the lineup Sunday following a one-game absence, and top prospect Carson Williams is likely to get an extended look in the middle infield after getting called up from Triple-A Durham in Friday in response to Ha-Seong Kim (back) recently joining Taylor Walls (groin) on the injured list.