Glasnow is expected to miss 6-to-8 weeks after he was diagnosed Tuesday with a Grade 2 left oblique strain following an MRI, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

The project timetable is for Glasnow's return to game action, though it's not clear whether it factors in a return from the injured list or the start of a rehab assignment. Either way, Glasnow looks as though he'll be in store for a lengthy absence to begin the campaign. Glasnow, of course, was limited to just two abbreviated starts late in the 2022 season following a long rehab from Tommy John surgery.