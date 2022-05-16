Brujan will start at second base and bat fifth in Monday's game against the Tigers, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Brujan will stick in the lineup for the fifth time in six games, with three of those starts coming at the keystone. Brandon Lowe should be the Rays' primary option at the keystone moving forward, but he may be dealing with a lingering injury at the moment, given that he'll be out of the lineup Monday for the second time in three days. If Lowe quickly moves past the injury, Brujan would still have a potential path to playing time in right field after Manuel Margot (hamstring) was placed on the injured list Sunday.