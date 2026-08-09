Rays' Yandy Diaz: Collects four hits

Diaz went 4-for-5 with one RBI and one run scored in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Mariners.

Diaz and Chandler Simpson led the way with four hits apiece as the Rays used small ball effectively in this win. While Diaz has hit safely in just three of his seven games in August, those three performances have included multiple hits. He's 8-for-32 (.2500 with two RBI this month, and he's batting .298 with an .821 OPS, 15 home runs, 65 RBI, 62 runs scored, 20 doubles, one triple and three stolen bases through 112 contests overall.