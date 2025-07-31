Diaz was removed from Thursday's game against the Yankees in the fourth inning after being hit on the right forearm by a pitch, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Diaz initially remained in the game after being hit by a Marcus Stroman offering in the top of the first inning, but he was removed for a pinch hitter the next time his spot in the order game up. The designated hitter's name has come up in trade rumors, but Topkin hears that Diaz's removal was related to injury and not a trade. The Rays should have more on his condition after the game.