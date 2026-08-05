Rays' Yandy Diaz: Gets on base three times

Diaz went 2-for-5 with a double, a walk, a stolen base and two runs scored in Tuesday's 9-7 extra-innings win over the Rockies.

Diaz notched his third multi-hit effort over his last seven games. The steal was just his third of the season, though two of them have come since the All-Star break. Diaz remains firmly in the leadoff role despite the relative lack of speed, as he continues to set the table well. He's batting .300 with an .831 OPS, 15 home runs, 64 RBI, 61 runs scored, 20 doubles and one triple over 109 contests this season.