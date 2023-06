Diaz went 2-for-4 with two runs scored Sunday against the Rangers.

Diaz was briefly sidelined with a hip injury and missed the majority of the Rays' series against the Twins as a result. He was able to return and start all three weekend games against the Rangers and went 3-for-12 with no extra-base hits. Diaz has just a .593 OPS across his last 10 games, though he is still in the midst of a breakout season with 12 home runs across 238 plate appearances.