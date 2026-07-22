Rays' Yandy Diaz: Goes deep in rout

Diaz went 2-for-6 with a home run, three RBI and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 12-2 win over the Blue Jays.

Diaz singled and scored in the fourth inning before launching a three-run blast in the ninth. The 34-year-old has batted just .219 through 17 July contests, but he's hit safely in three of four games since the All-Star break, including back-to-back two-hit efforts. On the year, he's slashing .312/.388/.476 with 14 homers, 60 RBI, 55 runs scored and two steals across 423 plate appearances.