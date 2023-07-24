Diaz went 2-for-5 with a two-run homer in Sunday's loss to the Orioles.

Diaz took Tyler Wells deep to left center in the fifth to knot the game up at three. Diaz did not hit a home run at all in June but now has two home runs this month and is up to 14 on the year, which ties his career high he set back in 2019. His power is not something fantasy managers should be reliant on though he continues to be a solid contributor, slashing .317/.401/.505 with 47 RBI, 60 runs and a 42:62 BB:K in 372 plate appearances.