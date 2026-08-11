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Rays' Yandy Diaz: Leadoff homer in three-hit game

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Diaz went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, a double, a second RBI and two total runs scored in Monday's 10-6 win over the Athletics.

Diaz has collected seven hits over his last two games. He started this contest with a homer on Jacob Lopez's second pitch of the game. Diaz has hit .235 since the All-Star break, adding three homers and 12 RBI over 23 games in that span. For the season, the 35-year-old is batting .302 with an .835 OPS, 16 homers, 67 RBI, 64 runs scored, 21 doubles, one triple and three stolen bases over 113 contests.

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