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Rays' Yandy Diaz: Leadoff homer in win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Diaz went 1-for-3 with a home run in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Rangers.

Diaz hit an opposite field home run off of MacKenzie Gore on the first pitch of the game to give the Rays a lead they never looked back on. Diaz has struggled in July, with only a .200 average and three homers in 100 at-bats. Although, Diaz is having a great year at the plate overall, slashing .301/.377/.464 with 15 long balls, 62 RBI, 59 runs scored and two steals across 399 at-bats en route to his second ever All-Star nod.

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