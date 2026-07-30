Rays' Yandy Diaz: Leadoff homer in win

Diaz went 1-for-3 with a home run in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Rangers.

Diaz hit an opposite field home run off of MacKenzie Gore on the first pitch of the game to give the Rays a lead they never looked back on. Diaz has struggled in July, with only a .200 average and three homers in 100 at-bats. Although, Diaz is having a great year at the plate overall, slashing .301/.377/.464 with 15 long balls, 62 RBI, 59 runs scored and two steals across 399 at-bats en route to his second ever All-Star nod.