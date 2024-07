Diaz went 3-for-5 with an RBI in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Guardians.

Diaz singled in the third inning and drove in a run on his 20th double of the year in the fifth. He later added a single in the seventh and has logged multiple hits in three of his past six games. On the year, the 32-year-old is hitting .276 with eight home runs, 45 RBI and 35 runs scored over 408 plate appearances.