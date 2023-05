Diaz went 1-for-5 with a double and an RBI on Thursday against the Yankees.

Diaz pulled a ball down the third base line in the fifth inning to tally an RBI double. The knock also extended his hitting streak to nine games, during which he's hit .305 with two home runs, four RBI and seven runs scored. Diaz has had a great start to the season, highlighted by a .262 ISO and .432 wOBA across 152 plate appearances.