Diaz is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Blue Jays.

Tampa Bay is rolling out a lefty-heavy lineup to counter Blue Jays right-hander Trent Thornton in the series finale, so the righty-hitting Diaz will head to the bench, ending a string of six consecutive starts. Diaz went 0-for-14 in the first three games of the series with Toronto, dropping his season average to .255.