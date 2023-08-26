Diaz is absent from the lineup for Saturday's game against the Yankees with a sore forearm, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Diaz suffered the injury when he was hit by a pitch in Friday's series opener. He reportedly underwent an X-ray after the game and may require further testing, telling Topkin, "I'm a little worried." Jonathan Aranda starts at first base Saturday and could see an uptick in playing time should Diaz require a trip to the injured list, though the Rays' flexible roster means they could spread any additional at-bats around among several different players.