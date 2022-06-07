site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rays' Yandy Diaz: Sitting Tuesday
Diaz will be on the bench for Tuesday's game against the Cardinals, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Diaz starts after starting six straight games at third base, a stretch in which he went 8-for-16 with nine walks. Isaac Paredes will fill that spot Tuesday.
