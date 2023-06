Diaz is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Twins, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Diaz gets a chance to rest while in the midst of a five-game hitting streak while hitting .364/.417/.455 in the month of June. Luke Raley is playing first base and hitting cleanup, while Josh Lowe will handle the leadoff spot in the place of Diaz while patrolling left field.