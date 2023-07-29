Diaz (groin) returned to the lineup Friday but said that he is still sore when he runs, swings and plays defense, MLB.com reports.

Diaz missed only one full game with the injury and returned as the DH on Friday, when he went 0-for-3 with an RBI. Manager Kevin Cash hopes that Diaz will return to first base Saturday, but he also noted the injury will require management for the rest of the season. Diaz has been one of the Rays' better hitters this season, so the team certainly won't want to keep him out of the lineup, but his recovery may ultimately dictate extra days off down the stretch.