Diaz went 3-for-10 with two doubles, three RBI and a run scored across Saturday's doubleheader against the Red Sox.

Diaz occupied his customary spot atop the Rays' lineup in both games and did the majority of his work in the opening contest by collecting a two-RBI double in the second inning. Prior to the effort, Diaz had been in a moderate slump, as he had gone just 5-for-25 across his last six starts. That hasn't spoiled his breakout season, as he's only two home runs away from matching his career-best mark in a single season.