Littell did not factor into the decision Wednesday, allowing two runs on four hits over two innings against the Phillies. He struck out two.

Littell served as the Rays' opener Wednesday and got off to a good start with a 1-2-3 first inning. However, he would run into trouble in the second after striking out Bryce Harper to open the frame, allowing four consecutive singles as the Phillies jumped tied the game up at 2-2. The right-hander was then relieved by Yonny Chirinos to begin the third after seeing his ERA jump up to 5.71 on the season. On a positive note, Littell has now recorded at least two strikeouts in each of his last five appearances (spanning 8.2 innings). Allow