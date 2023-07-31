Littell (1-2) earned the win Sunday, allowing two runs on eight hits over five innings against the Astros. He struck out four.

Though Sunday's game was expected to be a bullpen day for the Rays, Littell managed to last five innings and was stretched out to 82 pitches after having thrown fewer than three innings in all but one of his appearances this season. Despite allowing eight hits, Littell held the Astros scoreless heading into the fifth, where he allowed back-to-back singles and a double during a two-run inning. Considering the Rays are battling a multitude of injuries in their starting rotation, they may continue to stretch Littell out if he proves to be a reliable innings eater.