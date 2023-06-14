The Rays reinstated Littell (shoulder) from the 15-day injured list Wednesday, Tricia Whitaker of Bally Sports Sun reports.

Tampa Bay optioned lefty Jalen Beeks to Triple-A Durham to clear a spot in the bullpen and on the 26-man active roster for Littell, who missed about three weeks due to the inflamed right shoulder. Littell will likely work in lower-leverage spots for Tampa Bay after he surrendered six earned runs on 10 hits and three walks over 6.1 innings during his first six relief appearances in the majors this season.