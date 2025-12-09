The Red Sox signed Gamboa to a minor-league contract with an invitation to spring training Tuesday, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

It's a split contract that will pay Gamboa $925,000 if he's in the majors. The left-hander finished the 2025 season with the Lotte Giants of the Korea Baseball Organization, posting a 3.58 ERA and 117:49 K:BB over 108 innings covering 19 starts. Gamboa, who turns 29 in January, has yet to reach the big leagues and is likely headed to Triple-A Worcester to begin the 2026 season.