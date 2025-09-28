Bregman is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers.

Bregman will rest up for the second day in a row while the Red Sox prepare for a wild-card matchup during the upcoming week against a yet-to-be-determined opponent. Nick Sogard will draw the start at third base in place of Bregman, who looks set to finish his 10th season in the majors with a .273/.360/.462 slash line, 18 home runs, one stolen base, 64 runs and 62 RBI in 114 games.