Bregman went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Friday's 6-4 win over the Dodgers.

This was his first homer since March 29 versus the Nationals. Bregman's blasted tied the game at 4-4 in the eighth inning to help the Cubs in their comeback effort. While he hasn't been hitting for much power, he's gotten on base in 13 of the last 14 games, batting .328 (20-for-61) with a 7:11 BB:K in that span. Bregman is up to three homers, 10 RBI, eight runs scored, three doubles, one triple and a stolen base while batting .266 with a .735 OPS through 26 contests on the year.