Red Sox's Anthony Seigler: Making third straight start

Seigler will start at second base and bat eighth in Monday's game against the Rockies.

Seigler will cover second base for the third game in a row and appears set to receive an extended look as an everyday player while after Isiah Kiner-Falefa (forearm) recently joined the likes of Trevor Story (sports hernia), Romy Gonzalez (shoulder/hip) and Nick Sogard (oblique) on the shelf. Over parts of two seasons in the big leagues between Milwaukee and Boston, Seigler has produced a .192/.286/.219 slash line with zero home runs and one stolen base across 85 plate appearances.