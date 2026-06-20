Red Sox's Anthony Seigler: Recalled from Worcester

The Red Sox recalled Seigler from Triple-A Worcester on Saturday.

With Isiah Kiner-Falefa on the injured list with forearm inflammation, Seigler will rejoin the big club to help bolster Boston's infield depth. The 27-year-old has spent the vast majority of the season at Triple-A, slashing .289/.405/.437 with three homers, 23 RBI and 18 runs scored through 163 plate appearances. He could make an occasional start while the Red Sox are without Kiner-Falefa and Nick Sogard (oblique), though Andruw Monasterio is likely the frontrunner for regular playing time.