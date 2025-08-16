Chapman (4-2) picked up the win Friday, striking out one in a perfect ninth inning in a 2-1 victory over the Marlins.

The veteran closer needed 11 pitches (nine strikes) to dispatch the bottom of Miami's order in the top of the ninth inning, setting him up for the win when Trevor Story walked it off with an RBI single in the bottom of the frame. Chapman hasn't been charged with a run since July 23, and since the beginning of June he sports a dominant 0.38 ERA, 0.46 WHIP and 35:5 K:BB over 23.2 innings while collecting one win, three holds and 13 saves in 14 chances.